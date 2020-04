Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 16:02 Hits: 6

A town in Florida has turned to drive-throughs to deal with a surge in unemployment claims blamed on the coronavirus pandemic, allowing residents to collect benefit claim forms without leaving their vehicles. It comes amid a massive rise in the number of jobless across the United States.

