Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020

After decades of failing to fulfill the explicit purpose for which it was created, the International Monetary Fund now finds itself uniquely positioned to facilitate a globally coordinated response to the COVID-19 crisis. But to make good on its potential, the Fund first needs to abandon some bad old ideas.

