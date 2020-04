Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 12:47 Hits: 3

In a new interview, world-renowned political dissident, linguist and author Noam Chomsky reflects on the significance of the Bernie Sanders campaign, calling it “an extraordinary success” that “completely shifted the arena of debate and discussion” in the United States.

