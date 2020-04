Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 10:16 Hits: 5

Whenever anyone proposes a policy that would benefit ordinary Americans, we are met with the repetitive chorus of “How are we going to pay for it?” Medicare for All? Green…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/we-will-either-have-democratic-socialism-or-we-will-continue-to-socialize-suffering/