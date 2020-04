Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 00:52 Hits: 3

The two-week ceasefire could pave the way for direct peace talks between the Saudi-backed Yemen government and the Houthi rebels, that have been at war for more than five years.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/saudi-led-coalition-declares-ceasefire-in-yemen-amid-coronavirus/a-53069994?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf