Fire brigade in eastern France collects medical supplies for Covid-19 fight

Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 05:39 Hits: 4

In the past three weeks, the logistics wing of a fire brigade in eastern France has been working around the clock, collecting masks, hospital gowns and hand sanitiser for workers on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak. The team carries out up to seven deliveries a day, about double the normal amount. "Our job is to prepare for any scenario, but this one is indeed particular," Lieutenant-Colonel Manuel Pigne tells FRANCE 24.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20200409-fire-brigade-in-eastern-france-collects-and-distributes-medical-supplies-for-covid-19-fight