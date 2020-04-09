The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Businesses in France struggle with steep losses during coronavirus outbreak

Hammered by the coronavirus crisis, French airline parts maker Cefival has seen its business cut in half in just a few weeks. Management has yet to receive a response to an application for a government-guaranteed loan of €3 million. In the hospitality sector, chef Olivier Lebail hasn’t had a diner in his restaurant since mid-March. He’s required to advance the furlough pay of his one employee, but so far has been denied his loan request. “If I don’t get minimum €30,000 in three weeks, I’ll have to shut for good,” Lebail tells FRANCE 24.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20200409-small-businesses-in-france-struggle-with-steep-losses-during-coronavirus-outbreak

