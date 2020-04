Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 09:30 Hits: 5

Two middle-aged giant pandas have managed to mate after living together for 10 years in a Hong Kong theme park. Notoriously perceived as lacking libido, the coronavirus lockdown seems to have brought the iconic Chinese bears a new sense of conjugal bliss.

