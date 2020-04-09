Doctors and nurses demonstrate breathing techniques proven to help with coronavirus symptoms

Category: World Published on Thursday, 09 April 2020 00:50 Hits: 5

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has been quarantined in his basement since he tested positive for COVID-19. He has continued broadcasting, sharing his physical and mental struggles with his audience each night, documenting the fevers, chills, and the struggle to breath normally. He’s even shared his X-rays and discussed them live on the air with Dr. Sanjay Gupta to show the damage COVID-19 has done to his lungs. Worldwide, medical professionals are recommending a specific breathing technique that has been proven to help novel coronavirus patients and those suffering from other respiratory infections.

Cuomo specifically mentioned breathing techniques have helped him fight through the disease and noted the importance of starting these exercises at the very first indication of a possible COVID-19 infection. In the heartfelt video below, Cuomo describes his discussion with a pulmonary expert who advised him not to take this lying down—literally. The expert also advised a number of breathing techniques, which are demonstrated in the additional videos below.

So, here are a few videos on breathing techniques that may improve lung health not only for COVID-19, but also for everyday life. This is one from Dr. Sarfaraz Munshi at Queens Hospital in the U.K. demonstrating a technique he learned from their head nurse.

As this video was shared amongst our staff, one of my colleagues pointed out the “cough” mentioned by Dr. Munshi is actually more of a “huff.” Here are two nurses from the U.K. doing a more detailed demonstration, which includes using your hands on your diaphragm as a part of the technique.

Here is Dr. Avi Friedman demonstrating three additional techniques being used in New York City hospitals.

Finally, looking toward Eastern medicine, here are five Shaolin Qi Gong exercises to strengthen the lungs every day.

