Wednesday night owls: Liberal alliance, Warren want small biz loan program fixed with direct grants

Thursday, 09 April 2020

Jake Johnson at Common Dreams writes—Facing 'Extinction-Level Event,' Small Businesses Urge Congress to Replace Disastrous Loan Program With Direct Payroll Grants:

With millions of small businesses on the brink of collapse and struggling to obtain coronavirus relief after the Trump administration's disastrous rollout of a $350 billion rescue fund, progressives are calling on Congress to authorize direct payroll grants to companies in need instead of dumping hundreds of billions more into a deeply flawed program.

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)—authorized by the massive coronavirus stimulus package President Donald Trump signed into law last month—had a chaotic launch last Friday amid mass confusion among small businesses and banks tasked with distributing relief loans backed by taxpayer money.

Amanda Ballantyne, executive director of Main Street Alliance (MSA), a progressive coalition that includes 30,000 small-business owners, told the Washington Post on Tuesday that the program's rollout was a "train wreck" that will not be remedied by simply pouring more money into its coffers. [...]

MSA is calling on Congress to pass legislation that includes "direct federal subsidies to employers impacted by COVID-19 to cover payroll, health insurance premiums, and rent" as well as "5-10 year no interest loans with streamlined application process to cover other fixed expenses."

"Focusing on direct payroll and healthcare subsidies for small employers is an approach that will mitigate potentially severe impacts for employers and workers," MSA said on its website. "This is an extinction-level event for small businesses in the U.S. Without a substantial, immediate response that addresses the magnitude of this problem, our small business sector will be devastated." [...]