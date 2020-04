Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 19:22 Hits: 2

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the United States will lead the world in providing foreign assistance to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, even as some allies have expressed concerns over Washington's tactics to acquire equipment for its own needs and its failure to ease sanctions during the pandemic.

