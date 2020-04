Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 19:44 Hits: 3

Almost from the beginning, Donald Trump has been pushing the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 despite the lack of a single random trial indicating that the drug had…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/the-cdc-was-forced-to-backpedal-after-it-joined-trumps-bizarre-crusade-for-an-unproven-covid-19-treatment/