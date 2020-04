Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 17:30 Hits: 2

Syrian Arab Air Force pilots flying Sukhoi Su-22 military planes and a helicopter dropped bombs containing poisonous chlorine and sarin nerve gas on a village in the country's western Hama region in March 2017, a new team at the global chemical weapons watchdog concluded in its first report.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200408-syrian-air-force-carried-out-2017-chemical-attack-investigators-find