The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

French academic Roland Marchal speaks out after nine months of detention in Iran

Category: World Hits: 2

In an emotional interview with FRANCE 24's partner radio stations RFI and Radio France, Roland Marchal, the French academic released last month after more than nine months in an Iranian jail, spoke out about his time in detention. Marchal's partner, Fariba Adelkhah, who was arrested at the same time as him, remains in prison in Tehran. 

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20200408-interview-french-academic-roland-marchal-speaks-out-after-nine-months-of-detention-in-iran

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version