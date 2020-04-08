French academic Roland Marchal speaks out after nine months of detention in Iran

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 18:07 Hits: 2

In an emotional interview with FRANCE 24's partner radio stations RFI and Radio France, Roland Marchal, the French academic released last month after more than nine months in an Iranian jail, spoke out about his time in detention. Marchal's partner, Fariba Adelkhah, who was arrested at the same time as him, remains in prison in Tehran.

