Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 18:14 Hits: 2

France’s coronavirus death toll rose to 10,869 after hospitals recorded 541 new fatalities in 24 hours, health officials said Wednesday, as the French presidency announced that a nationwide lockdown would be extended for a second time.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200408-france-reports-541-new-coronavirus-hospital-deaths-in-24-hours