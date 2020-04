Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 20:00 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi movement in Yemen will begin a two-week ceasefire on Thursday, senior Saudi officials said on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/04/09/saudi-led-coalition-to-begin-yemen-ceasefire-on-thursday---saudi-officials