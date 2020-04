Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 19:48 Hits: 3

GENEVA: The World Health Organization on Wednesday (Apr 8) pleaded for global unity in fighting the coronavirus, following US President Donald Trump's stinging attack on its handling of the pandemic. As the WHO prepares to mark 100 days on Thursday since it was first notified of the outbreak in ...

