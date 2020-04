Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 12:31 Hits: 0

Both developed and developing countries urgently need large-scale funding to help maintain economic activity and jobs during the current pandemic. Fortunately, more than 400 development banks around the world can play a vital role in minimizing economic decline, supporting recovery, and financing structural transformation.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/mobilizing-development-banks-to-fight-covid19-by-stephany-griffith-jones-et-al-2020-04