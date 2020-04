Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 10:10 Hits: 3

Turkmenistan has organized a series of mass exercise events to mark World Health Day, even as countries across the globe impose physical-distancing measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/amid-pandemic-turkmenistan-holds-mass-exercise-events-to-mark-world-health-day/30541609.html