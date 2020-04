Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 15:32 Hits: 4

Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic -- the so-called Visegrad Four group of Central European countries -- will launch a solidarity program for the six members of the European Union's Eastern Partnership (EaP) to help them fight the coronavirus outbreak.

