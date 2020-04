Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 15:36 Hits: 3

A major political bombshell came on Wednesday morning when CNN reported that Sen. Bernie Sanders, according to campaign staff, is suspending his presidential campaign. Before the announcement, Sanders and former…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/sen-bernie-sanders-suspends-presidential-campaign-is-expected-to-throw-full-support-behind-joe-biden/