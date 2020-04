Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 16:01 Hits: 5

The latest Kaiser Family Foundation tracking poll highlights how disruptive the COVID-19 crisis has been to people’s daily lives, and how unhappy the populace is becoming with Donald Trump’s response to it.…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/04/heres-the-poll-that-proves-republicans-are-dangerous-for-your-health/