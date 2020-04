Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 12:00 Hits: 3

As Africa remains on COVID-19 lockdown, journalists across the continent report having their rights violated by security forces. Cases of physical violence are on the rise. Is coronavirus killing press freedom in Africa?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/is-the-coronavirus-killing-press-freedom-in-africa/a-53061431?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf