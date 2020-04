Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 15:42 Hits: 4

Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders has told supporters he is suspending his campaign for the party's nomination. His rival Joe Biden was well ahead in the race to take on Donald Trump.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-bernie-sanders-halts-bid-for-democratic-presidential-nomination/a-53065293?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf