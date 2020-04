Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 13:26 Hits: 3

Despite "positive signs" from some countries, it is too early to scale back measures aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus, the World Health Organization's European office said Wednesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200408-now-is-not-the-time-to-relax-measures-who-warns-europe