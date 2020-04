Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 15:45 Hits: 6

Senator Bernie Sanders ended his presidential bid on Wednesday, hiscampaign said in a statement, paving the way for former vice president Joe Biden to challenge President Donald Trump as the Democratic nominee.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200408-bernie-sanders-ends-white-house-bid-leaving-joe-biden-as-likely-nominee