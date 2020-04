Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 15:51 Hits: 4

At airports, railway stations and on the roads, people in Wuhan, China flocked to leave the city on Wednesday as outbound travel restrictions were lifted, 76 days after the city was placed under lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak.

