Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 15:16 Hits: 3

Refugees in the eastern German town of Jueterbog are sewing face masks for pensioners in a retirement home that has a shortage of facial coverings for elderly residents at heightened risk of coronavirus infection.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/refugees-in-eastern-germany-sew-coronavirus-face-masks-for-pensioners-12622418