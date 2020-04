Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 15:10 Hits: 3

On April 8, Wuhan allowed its residents to leave their homes after 2 1/2 months. Masked crowds swarmed the streets, airports, and favorite shops as people rejoiced in their freedom of movement: "Wuhan has defeated the virus," one resident said.

