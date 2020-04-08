Sen. Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 15:30 Hits: 4

Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders has told staff members that he will be suspending his campaign for the Democratic Party’s nomination for president, according to multiple media sources. Sanders was the last of the major candidates to stay in the race as former vice president Joe Biden jumped into the delegate lead; Biden will now be the presumptive nominee.

Sanders will be holding a live social media event shortly to announce his decision.

Please join me at 11:45 a.m. ET for a special message to our supporters, live on our social media and https://t.co/vreIiWfeoS. April 8, 2020

