Sen. Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign

Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders has told staff members that he will be suspending his campaign for the Democratic Party’s nomination for president, according to multiple media sources. Sanders was the last of the major candidates to stay in the race as former vice president Joe Biden jumped into the delegate lead; Biden will now be the presumptive nominee.
Sanders will be holding a live social media event shortly to announce his decision.
It’s now official: Sanders told listening supporters he has suspended his campaign.
