Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 05:51 Hits: 2

More than 100,000 people have been infected in Germany. And the US president accused the World Health Organization of mishandling the pandemic response and being ''China-centric.'' Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-latest-german-covid-19-cases-top-100-000/a-53054837?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf