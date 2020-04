Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 06:37 Hits: 2

EU leaders are torn between options to save member states' economies from the fallout of the pandemic. Eurogroup chief Mario Centeno said he is committed to a robust recovery plan.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/eu-fails-to-agree-on-coronavirus-recovery-deal/a-53056151?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf