Category: World Published on Wednesday, 08 April 2020 09:09 Hits: 3

Britain is nowhere near lifting the lockdown measures it put in place to tackle the spread of the coronavirus as the peak is still more than a week away, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-nowhere-near-lifting-coronavirus-lockdown-london-mayor-12621530