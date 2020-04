Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 12:25 Hits: 2

A United Nations investigation has concluded the Syrian government or its allies was likely responsible for attacks on a school, a hospital, and two other civilian facilities, but the probe avoided specifically blaming Syria's main military sponsor, Russia, drawing rebukes from rights activists.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/un-probe-blames-syria-allies-for-civilian-attacks-avoids-blaming-russia/30538656.html