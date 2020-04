Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 15:28 Hits: 3

German airline Lufthansa is discontinuing all flights by its German budget subsidiary Germanwings. The airline said it didn't expect a rapid return to normal service after the coronavirus. Follow DW for the latest.

