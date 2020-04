Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 15:38 Hits: 2

Closing schools and working from home has become a global response to stop the spread of COVID-19. However, lack of access to the internet as well as high data costs have made this transition rather difficult in Africa.

