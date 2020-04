Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 16:36 Hits: 2

Despite the announcement that it has temporarily released more than 100,000 prisoners to stem coronavirus infections, Iran has seen riots in at least 10 prisons in the last three weeks. Prison sources told the France 24 Observers of lack of basic hygiene measures like soap and water, and anger among inmates unable to afford high bail prices.

