Fighting coronavirus in Iran: Artists call on the US to lift sanctions

In Iran, authorities have been pointing the finger at US sanctions for hampering Tehran's efforts to curb the coronavirus outbreak. These punitive measures limit banking activities, which in turn place restrictions on the importing of certain goods, including medical supplies. Our Tehran correspondent Reza Sayah reports from the capital, where leading Iranian artists have joined a growing number of voices calling on the Trump administration to lift those sanctions.

