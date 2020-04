Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 15:48 Hits: 2

LONDON: It was early spring when British scientists laid out the bald truth to their government. It was "highly likely", they said, that there was now "sustained transmission" of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom. If unconstrained and if the virus behaved as in China, up to four-fifths of Britons ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-uk-boris-johnson-government-scientists-lockdown-12618916