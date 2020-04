Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 16:09 Hits: 2

MADRID: While most Spanish companies are shut amid the coronavirus pandemic, coffin-making firm Ataudes Chao has been working around the clock and hiring staff to meet unprecedented demand as the national death toll nears 14,000. READ: Spain's coronavirus deaths up to 13,798 as pace ticks up ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/spanish-coffin-maker-works-non-stop-demand-covid-19-coronavirus-12619266