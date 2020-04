Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 16:24 Hits: 2

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump sharply criticised the World Health Organization on Tuesday (Apr 7), accusing it of being too focused on China and issuing bad advice during the coronavirus outbreak. "The W.H.O. really blew it," Trump said in a Twitter post. "For some reason, funded largely ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/trump-china-centric-blew-coronavirus-12619176