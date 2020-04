Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 16:15 Hits: 3

At a time when some might be tempted to turn inward, China remains as committed as ever to globalization. The trade, investment, and growth opportunities that this commitment generates could well be a godsend for struggling countries in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis.

