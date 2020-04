Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 16:43 Hits: 3

A wide-angle look at the past two decades shows that women across advanced economies have made far-reaching gains as workers, consumers, and savers. But much of this progress has been offset by rising costs and new forms of insecurity that once again disproportionately affect women.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/women-progress-and-hurdles-advanced-economies-by-laura-tyson-and-anu-madgavkar-2020-04