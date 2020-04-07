Deaths of Inequality: AOC on Black and Latinx Communities at Epicenter of Epicenter of the Pandemic

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 12:31 Hits: 2

As COVID-19 deaths spike in African-American and immigrant communities, almost a third of New York City’s infections are in Queens, one of the most diverse places in the world, and many in the hardest-hit neighborhoods are undocumented and working-class. We speak with Congressmember Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who represents the neighborhoods at the epicenter of the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, about how the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic is causing “deaths of incompetence,” “deaths of science denial” and “deaths of inequality.”

