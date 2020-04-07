Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Presidential Candidate Bernie Sanders Fight for a Progressive Future

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 12:51 Hits: 2

As millions hope to receive support as soon as possible from the massive coronavirus stimulus bill passed by Congress without adequate oversight mechanisms, we look at who will benefit from “extraordinary asymmetrical assistance” that went to corporations instead of working people. “Some of the people who need it the most are not getting it,” says Congressmember Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “This contributes to a public health crisis in addition to an economic one.” She also discusses plans for the 2020 election and a “progressive future” for the United States with a single-payer health system and a living wage.

