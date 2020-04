Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 05:48 Hits: 5

The Taliban says it has broken off talks with the Afghan government on a prisoner exchange, a main step in peace talks being brokered by the United States.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/taliban-break-off-fruitless-talks-with-afghan-government-on-prisoner-exchange/30537453.html