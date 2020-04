Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 04:42 Hits: 5

The US president has touted hydroxychloroquine as a "gift from God" in its potential to cure COVID-19. But India, the world’s main supplier of generic drugs, has banned its export.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-trump-warns-india-of-retaliation-over-game-changer-drug/a-53043798?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf