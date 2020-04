Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 06:09 Hits: 6

The success of the US-brokered peace pact in Afghanistan is dependent on a prisoner swap between the Afghan government and the Taliban. The Taliban has said they will no longer take part in these "fruitless meetings."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/afghanistan-taliban-breaks-off-fruitless-prisoner-exchange-talks/a-53044480?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf