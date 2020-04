Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 02:39 Hits: 6

A Senegal judge has granted Chad's former dictator Hissene Habre two months' leave from prison, where he is serving life for crimes against humanity, as the jail is being used to hold new detainees in coronavirus quarantine.

