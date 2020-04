Category: World Published on Tuesday, 07 April 2020 08:04 Hits: 6

TOKYO (Reuters) - Spring graduation ceremonies in Japan have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but students at one school were able to attend remotely by controlling avatar robots while logged on at home.

